The Gates Trailer Drops After James Van Der Beek’s Death — Fans Left Emotional

The first trailer for The Gates has finally been released, offering audiences a haunting glimpse into what is now one of James Van Der Beek’s final screen performances. Dropped by Lionsgate on February 18, the preview introduces the late actor in a deeply unsettling role — a manipulative pastor whose influence looms large over an isolated community. The performance marks a striking departure from the characters that once defined his career, presenting a darker and more complex presence on screen.

The trailer arrives just days after the heartbreaking announcement of Van Der Beek’s passing at the age of 48, adding emotional weight to the film’s debut.

At the heart of The Gates is a tense thriller narrative centered on three young men portrayed by Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, and Keith Powers.

Their story begins with what appears to be a harmless outing but quickly spirals into danger after they make a fateful decision. A late-night shortcut leads them into a secluded gated neighborhood, where they become unwilling witnesses to a murder. Trapped inside the community, their nightmare unfolds as suspicion turns against them.

As the situation intensifies, the trio find themselves blamed for the crime and relentlessly pursued. Internal tensions begin to fracture their bond, with differing beliefs and instincts creating further conflict.

It is within this chaos that Van Der Beek’s character emerges as the film’s most ominous force — a calculating patriarch who exerts psychological control over the community. The trailer hints at a story driven by paranoia, fear, and survival, with his performance anchoring the narrative’s emotional core.

The timing of the trailer’s release has made its impact even more poignant. It follows the February 11 statement from his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, who confirmed his passing after he had publicly shared his cancer diagnosis in late 2024.

In her message, Kimberly described his final days as marked by courage and grace, requesting privacy for their family as they grieve. The couple shared six children.

With its blend of psychological tension and emotional resonance, The Gates now stands not only as a chilling thriller but also as a lasting tribute to Van Der Beek’s final performance.