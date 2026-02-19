Alia Bhatt has successfully expanded her identity beyond that of a leading Bollywood star to become a conscious entrepreneur. In October 2022, just ahead of welcoming her daughter Raha, Alia founded Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing and lifestyle brand for children. What began as a thoughtful extension of her own personal journey into motherhood has now evolved into a growing label that promotes eco-friendly fashion and mindful living for kids.

Alia has often expressed that the idea for Ed-a-Mamma stemmed from her pregnancy experience. As she prepared for motherhood, she found herself reflecting not only on comfort and style but also on sustainability and the kind of future she wanted to help build for children. During a previous interaction in 2023, she shared how the brand organically grew from her own wardrobe changes. She revealed that while she was initially anxious about how her personal style would adapt during pregnancy, those small modifications eventually led to a maternity collection. From there, the brand expanded into infant wear and children’s clothing.

Today, Ed-a-Mamma offers collections for children aged 0 to 14 years. Alia has also spoken about her larger vision for the brand, which includes branching out into personal care products, sustainable diapers, eco-friendly toys, and storytelling-driven initiatives. For her, the brand is not just about clothing but about creating a holistic ecosystem that nurtures children while respecting the environment.

Alia Bhatt’s Gifts For Katrina Kaif’s Son Vihaan Melt Hearts! 2

One of the charming aspects of Alia’s entrepreneurial journey is her thoughtful gesture of sharing products from her brand with fellow Bollywood parents. Over the years, she has sent adorable hampers filled with clothes and toys to celebrity moms and dads, strengthening bonds within the industry while introducing her brand to new families.

The latest recipient of such a thoughtful gift is Katrina Kaif. Alia recently sent an adorable hamper from Ed-a-Mamma for Katrina’s son, Vihaan. Katrina took to her Instagram Story to express gratitude, sharing a glimpse of the blue-themed gift set. In her post, she wrote, “Thank you, Ed-a-Mamma, for these adorable cuddlies.” The hamper featured soft, baby-friendly items, including a charming blue bunny rabbit toy designed for little Vihaan to enjoy.

Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025. Earlier this year, the couple delighted fans by sharing the first glimpse of their newborn on social media. Alongside a tender photo of them holding their baby’s tiny hands, they revealed his name — Vihaan Kaushal. The announcement was met with warm wishes from fans and industry colleagues alike.

Alia’s thoughtful gifting extends beyond Katrina. In the past, she has also sent Ed-a-Mamma goodies to celebrity parents including Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Parineeti Chopra, among others. These gestures not only showcase her personal warmth but also subtly highlight the brand’s presence within the celebrity circle.

Balancing her thriving film career with entrepreneurship and motherhood, Alia Bhatt continues to build Ed-a-Mamma into a purpose-driven brand. By combining sustainability with storytelling and practical design, she aims to create products that resonate with modern parents who value both style and environmental responsibility.

As more Bollywood families embrace parenthood, Alia’s brand appears poised to remain a popular choice for thoughtful, eco-conscious gifting — blending celebrity camaraderie with a meaningful mission.