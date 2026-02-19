BTS RM’s Driving Debut Leaves Fans Emotional

In a moment fans never thought they’d witness, RM — leader of BTS — has officially entered his driving era. On February 18, RM surprised fans by posting a short but symbolic 16-second video of himself behind the wheel, confidently driving a Hyundai sedan. Set to Moai by Seo Taiji, the clip instantly sent ARMY into an emotional meltdown.

For years, RM not having a driver’s licence was one of BTS fandom’s longest-running inside jokes. While the rest of the members got their licences early on, RM remained famously car-less — until now.

In December 2025, during a Weverse live session, the 31-year-old revealed he had finally passed his driving test on his second attempt. It may seem like a small achievement, but for fans who had watched this journey unfold over the years, it felt monumental.

His caption — loosely translating to “Laughing while driving #ImFunnyToo” — reflected pure joy. And the reaction was immediate.

Fans flooded social media calling it a “historic moment.” Some admitted they felt unexpectedly emotional, while others joked that witnessing RM drive felt like “watching history unfold in real time.”

But the real highlight? RM’s mom.

Shortly after sharing the clip, RM posted a screenshot of a text conversation with her. Instead of celebrating, she questioned whether the video was even real — asking if it might be AI-generated.

Her message read simply: “It looks real.”

RM responded in the most relatable way possible:

“Mom it’s real. It isn’t AI.”

The exchange instantly went viral, with fans laughing at how even global superstars can’t escape parental skepticism.

Adding to the fun, fellow BTS member J-Hope weighed in during his 32nd birthday live session the same day. When asked if he’d trust RM enough to ride with him, J-Hope paused dramatically before smiling and saying:

“Someday!”

That playful hesitation only fueled online jokes that RM’s bandmates — much like fans — may need time to fully trust his new driving skills.

Some eagle-eyed viewers even pointed out his careful steering in the clip, suggesting he’s still getting comfortable behind the wheel.

Licence secured or not, one thing is clear: RM driving marks the end of an era — and the start of a brand-new chapter.