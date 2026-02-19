- Zoya Akhtar-Backed Turtle Walker to Shine at Red Lorry Film Festival 2026!

The third edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) 2026, curated by BookMyShow, is set to present a strong international documentary line-up through its Reality Bytes section. Scheduled to take place in Mumbai from March 13 to 15, the festival will feature award-season contenders, global festival selections and personal stories from different parts of the world.

Among the highlights is I’m Not Everything I Want to Be, directed by Klára Tasovská. The documentary served as the Czech Republic’s official submission to the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. It offers an intimate look into the life of photographer Libuše Jarcovjáková, drawing from her personal diaries and photographs. Set in Prague, the film explores themes of identity, artistic freedom and resistance.

Festival Director Ashish Saksena noted that the Reality Bytes section focuses on documentaries that reflect real-world experiences through personal storytelling, helping audiences connect with broader questions of identity and resilience.

Also featured is Baby Doe, directed by Jessica Earnshaw. This American true-crime documentary revisits a decades-old child death using modern DNA evidence, memory and accountability as key narrative tools. The film premiered at SXSW 2025 and was recognised for its investigative storytelling approach.

From Norway, Fighter, directed by Mari Bakke Riise and Sunniva Sundby, follows Geir Kåre Nyland, an MMA athlete who was paralysed after a diving accident. Screened at CPH:DOX 2025 and Series Mania 2025, the film explores themes of trauma and the redefinition of strength.

Another addition is Circusboy, directed by Anna Koch and Julia Lemke. The German documentary traces the journey of an 11-year-old growing up in a travelling circus with his great-grandfather, blending live-action storytelling with animation.

Indian audiences may find Turtle Walker particularly significant. Directed by Taira Malaney, the film documents the work of conservationist Satish Bhaskar, who spent years mapping turtle nesting sites across India’s coastline. Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under Tiger Baby, with executive producer James Reed, the documentary premiered at DOC NYC 2024.

Festival passes for RLFF 2026 are available on BookMyShow.