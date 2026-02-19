Karisma Kapoor Revives Her Iconic 90s Looks — Fans Are Obsessed

The 90s may be long gone, but its charm continues to live on — especially when stars from that golden era revive it. Recently, Karisma Kapoor took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane by recreating her iconic 90s looks in a new Instagram post that instantly caught attention.

Sharing a carousel of nine images, Karisma paid tribute to her signature style from the decade that defined her stardom. The first photo featured a mirror selfie where she recreated one of her classic fashion moments — dressed in a dark blue velvet outfit that looked strikingly similar to her original 90s appearance. Fans were quick to notice how effortlessly she slipped back into the aesthetic that once ruled Bollywood fashion.

In another mirror selfie, Karisma sported a vibrant red top paired with voluminous hair — a style reminiscent of her look in Dil To Pagal Hai. The hairstyle alone transported fans back to the era when big hair and bold silhouettes were defining trends.

The post also included behind-the-scenes monitor shots, giving followers a closer look at the recreated styles. One of the most talked-about moments came in the seventh slide, where Karisma shared the original throwback image of her blue velvet look alongside the recreated version. The comparison highlighted how timeless her fashion sensibilities remain.

Adding to the nostalgia was the music she chose for the post — the beloved track Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No. 1. The song’s inclusion amplified the 90s vibe, making the entire carousel feel like a visual time capsule.

In her caption, Karisma credited Masaba Gupta and her label for helping bring the retro vision to life. Celebrity friends including Rashami Desai and Amrita Arora reacted warmly, filling the comments with heart and fire emojis.

Fans flooded the post with praise, calling her an “OG icon” and celebrating how seamlessly she recreated her past looks. Many remarked that she appeared almost unchanged from her 90s days, while others described the post as a perfect “blast from the past.”

Masaba Gupta later reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, calling Karisma the “Best, Best, BEST Person!”

At a time when nostalgia-driven trends continue to dominate fashion conversations, Karisma Kapoor’s tribute stood out — not just as a style revival, but as a reminder of why she remains one of Bollywood’s most enduring fashion icons.