Song name – White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter
Singer – Lana Del Rey
Check out Lana Del Rey – White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter Song Lyrics
He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Likes to keep me cool in the hot breeze summer
Likes to push me on this green John Deere mower
I know you wish you had a man like him, it’s such a bummer
When I met him, like an arrow
Like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow
In the dark (Snap), snap, crackle, pop, tch
We’re a match, he’s just in my bone marrow
Everyone knows I had some trouble
But I’m home for the summer
And I wanted to know if I could use your stove
To cook somethin’ up for you ’cause you’re
Positively voodoo, everything that you do
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, “I love you”
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Take my hand off the stove, hun
Yelling, “Yoo-hoo, dinner’s almost done”
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do
Know how absolutely wonderful that you are
He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Before I met him, wore a bow over three summers
Now it’s a ribbon ’round my neck, and it’s cherry-colored
I’ve just been baking, waitin’ on a spirit hunter
I got a nicotine patch for the summer
Yeah, I’m a ghost, doesn’t mean I feel nothin’
Put it on my ass, no tan lines summer
I love my daddy, of course, we’re still together
Everyone knows I had some trouble
But it’s been three summers
I know it’s strange to see me cooking
For my husband, but it’s
Positively voodoo, everything that you do
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, “I love you”
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Take my hand off the stove, hun
Yelling, “Yoo-hoo, dinner’s almost done”
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do
Know how absolutely bad I’m with an oven
Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it’s okay?
Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine
Yikes, like, maybe should’ve saved for a friend
Stick with picking daisies for Instagram
Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it’s okay?
Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine
Yikes, like, maybe should’ve saved for a friend
Stick with picking daisies for Instagram
(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Positively voodoo, everything that you do
(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, “I love you”
(I know you wish you had a man like him, it’s such a bummer)
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Positively voodoo, everything that you do
(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, “I love you”
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter