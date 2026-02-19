Lana Del Rey – White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter Song Lyrics

Song name – White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter

Singer – Lana Del Rey

He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Likes to keep me cool in the hot breeze summer

Likes to push me on this green John Deere mower

I know you wish you had a man like him, it’s such a bummer

When I met him, like an arrow

Like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow

In the dark (Snap), snap, crackle, pop, tch

We’re a match, he’s just in my bone marrow

Everyone knows I had some trouble

But I’m home for the summer

And I wanted to know if I could use your stove

To cook somethin’ up for you ’cause you’re

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, “I love you”

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Take my hand off the stove, hun

Yelling, “Yoo-hoo, dinner’s almost done”

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do

Know how absolutely wonderful that you are

He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Before I met him, wore a bow over three summers

Now it’s a ribbon ’round my neck, and it’s cherry-colored

I’ve just been baking, waitin’ on a spirit hunter

I got a nicotine patch for the summer

Yeah, I’m a ghost, doesn’t mean I feel nothin’

Put it on my ass, no tan lines summer

I love my daddy, of course, we’re still together

Everyone knows I had some trouble

But it’s been three summers

I know it’s strange to see me cooking

For my husband, but it’s

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, “I love you”

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Take my hand off the stove, hun

Yelling, “Yoo-hoo, dinner’s almost done”

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do

Know how absolutely bad I’m with an oven

Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it’s okay?

Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine

Yikes, like, maybe should’ve saved for a friend

Stick with picking daisies for Instagram

Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it’s okay?

Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine

Yikes, like, maybe should’ve saved for a friend

Stick with picking daisies for Instagram

(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, “I love you”

(I know you wish you had a man like him, it’s such a bummer)

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

(He’s my white feather hawk tail deer hunter)

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, “I love you”

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter