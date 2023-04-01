scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

The one film Hugh Grant wishes he could erase from his resume

Actor Hugh Grant has revealed that one film project he wishes to erase from his filmography. Grant is out flogging his appearance in...

By News Bureau
The one film Hugh Grant wishes he could erase from his resume
Hugh Grant in Dungeons & Dragons- Honour Among Thieves _ pic courtesy imdb

Actor Hugh Grant has revealed that one film project he wishes to erase from his filmography. Grant is out flogging his appearance in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’, appearing on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ alongside costar Chris Pine, reports Deadline.

Corden enticed Grant into a spirited game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The task: name a film Grant would remove from his resume, or eat a slice of worm mayonnaise shepherd’s pie, Grant didn’t find that task challenging, admitting he’s “specialised in being bad for decades.”

Grant finally tabbed ‘The Lady and the Highwayman’ as a mistake. The 1988 made-for-TV film saw Grant as Lord Lucius Vyne in a swashbuckling tale.

“I’m a highway man. I’m meant to be sexy,” Grant said.

Instead, the film was “Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg. When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves. Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage would come past and go, ‘Stand and deliver!’.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
Previous article
Sadhwi Majumder: I am learning to slow down!
Next article
Live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie finds its Lilo in Maia Kealoha
This May Also Interest You
News

BTS member J-Hope to serve actively in Korean Army

News

FAST X – We don’t have fans, we have family

News

Sam Asghari responds to split from Britney Spears rumours

News

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!

News

Live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie finds its Lilo in Maia Kealoha

News

Sadhwi Majumder: I am learning to slow down!

Sports

IPL 2023: Gavaskar, Bhajji give thumbs up to 'Impact Player' rule

News

Pete Davidson reveals how he discovered his father died on 9/11

News

Tom Holland, Zendaya 'pictured' in Kerala's Munnar, fans call it 'April fool prank'

News

Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Sports

Legends League Cricket Masters registers overall reach of 1.48 billion across the world

News

Arjun Kapoor celebrates 7 years of ‘Ki & Ka’, posts picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

Fashion & Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’

News

Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

News

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

News

Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US