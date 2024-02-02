scorecardresearch
Tiffany Haddish pleads ‘no contest’ to reckless driving case

Tiffany Haddish pleaded no contest to reckless driving for a DUI incident that occurred in Los Angeles late last year.

By Agency News Desk
Tiffany Haddish
Actress Tiffany Haddish pleaded no contest to reckless driving for a DUI incident that occurred in Los Angeles late last year.

The ‘Girls Trip’ actress, 44, had her two misdemeanour charges dropped after taking a plea deal following her DUI arrest over Thanksgiving weekend, reports People magazine.

The legal process was revealed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. Haddish appeared in person and entered a no contest plea to reckless driving, a violation of Vehicle Code section 23103, as per the statement from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

As per People, the ‘Haunted Mansion’ actress was placed on summary probation for one year. She was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and enrol in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Victim Impact Program.

She was also given a “Watson” admonition — a legal document those with DUIs must sign stating that they are aware of the harmful or deadly impact their actions can cause.

As per the statement provided to People, the actress was also ordered to provide proof of completion to the clerk’s office.

As of now, there are no future scheduled court appearances. Haddish originally entered a not guilty plea in late December. A pretrial hearing had been scheduled for February 14.

