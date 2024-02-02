Tim Burton to direct ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ remake

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ creator Tim Burton and ‘Gone Girl’ writer Gillian Flynn are tackling a remake of ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ for Warner Brothers.

Burton is directing the upcoming film from a script by Flynn. The science-fiction horror story follows a wealthy heiress who grows into a giant after an alien encounter and exacts revenge on her cheating husband, reports Variety.

It’s unclear how closely this new take will follow the original 1958 movie, starring Allison Hayes, William Hudson and Yvette Vickers.

The first film reportedly carried a budget of just $88,000, so it’s reasonable to assume the remake will have a slightly higher price tag.

The project reteams Burton with Warner Bros., where he is currently working on the sequel to his 1988 movie ‘Beetlejuice’.

As per Variety, the follow-up film about a pesky poltergeist, newly and fittingly titled ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, will be released in theatres on September 6. His other directing credits include ‘Edward Scissorhands’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Planet of the Apes’.

Flynn, meanwhile, was recently hired to adapt her novel ‘Dark Places’ for a limited series at HBO. He wrote the screenplay for David Fincher’s 2014 thriller ‘Gone Girl’. She also turned her 2006 book ‘Sharp Objects’ into the miniseries of the same name, starring Amy Adams.