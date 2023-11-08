scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Timbaland apologises after commenting Justin Timberlake should've 'put a muzzle' on Britney Spears

By Agency News Desk

Music producer Timbaland has apologised after joking that singer and song-writer Justin Timberlake “should have put a muzzle” on ex-girlfriend and pop star Britney Spears. Timbaland made the comments during an October 29 live interview with 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center, reports Variety.

When taking a question from an audience member about the renewed interest toward the producer’s Timberlake collab ‘Cry Me a River’ amid the release of Spears’ memoir, Timbaland said, “She goin’ crazy, right? I wanted to call JT, ‘Man, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl’.”

After a heavy day of backlash on social media, Timbaland went live on TikTok as he does most nights, showing remorse for his comments. “I apologise to the Britney fans and her,” he said, reading a comment asking about his attitude towards women. “Yes, ‘you know about respecting women?’ Hell yeah.”

In an excerpt from Spears’ memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, Spears writes that Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’ music video painted her as a villain after the fallout of their widely publicised relationship. The video featured Timberlake dealing with an unfaithful girlfriend that looked more or less like Spears, seemingly confirming a rumour perpetuated by the media that she had cheated on Timberlake.

In the book, Spears describes the video as “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.”

She writes that the media attention that erupted because of the music video’s release turned her into a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” when in reality she was “comatose in Louisiana” nursing a broken heart and Timberlake was “happily running around Hollywood.”

Timbaland co-wrote and co-produced ‘Cry Me a River’, and also sings the bridge and features in the music video.

He also produced Timberlake’s 2006 hit album ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’ and 2013’s ‘The 20/20 Experience’. He confirmed to ‘Variety’ earlier this year that he finished recording Timerlake’s new album, which he teased sounds like ‘FutureSex’ Part 2.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gwyneth Paltrow says Robert Downey Jr. can convince her to break acting hiatus
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC 15' goes green: 100 trees planted for every correct answer
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US