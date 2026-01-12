Timothee Chalamet Wins Golden Globe and Thanks Kylie Jenner on Stage

Timothée Chalamet had a landmark night at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards when he took home the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in Marty Supreme. This was Chalamet’s first Golden Globe win after multiple nominations, and it marked one of the biggest moments of his career so far.

As he stepped up to accept the award, Chalamet delivered a heartfelt speech that struck a chord with fans and viewers alike. He thanked the filmmakers, cast, and his family, and then made sure to single out someone very special in his life. Referring to Kylie Jenner as his partner, he looked toward the audience and said, “For my parents, for my partner, I love you.” Cameras then caught Jenner, visibly touched, reacting warmly in the crowd.

Their relationship has become one of awards season’s most discussed moments. The couple has been publicly supporting each other throughout the season, including at the Critics Choice Awards earlier in January, when Chalamet also thanked Jenner in his acceptance speech.

What made this Golden Globes moment feel even more significant was how genuine it came across. There were no staged lines or rehearsed moments. There was just a major career milestone and a simple, sincere public acknowledgment of someone important to him. With Marty Supreme gaining praise and award traction throughout the season, Chalamet’s Golden Globe win and his nod to Jenner added a personal highlight to what was already a defining year for him.

Whether fans see this as confirmation of a deep bond or simply a sweet awards moment, one thing is clear: on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, Timothée Chalamet chose to share his spotlight with Kylie Jenner, and the internet definitely noticed.