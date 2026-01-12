Elle Fanning Crashes Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s PDA Moment at Golden Globes and the Internet Can’t Stop Rewatching

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may have skipped making a grand red-carpet appearance together, but they still managed to steal the spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. A series of candid moments from inside the Beverly Hilton have gone viral, with fans replaying one adorable interaction involving the couple — and a surprise appearance by Elle Fanning.

After Timothée’s name was announced as the winner for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Marty Supreme, cameras captured the pair celebrating at their table. In the now-viral clip, Kylie is seen gently rubbing Timothée’s chest as he leans in for a quick, sweet kiss. Just as the affectionate moment unfolded, Elle Fanning excitedly rushed over to congratulate the winner — unintentionally interrupting their PDA.

With infectious enthusiasm, Elle first wrapped Kylie in a warm hug before turning to Timothée, cheering loudly and expressing her excitement over his big win. The spontaneous moment, filled with laughter and genuine joy, instantly became a fan favourite online. Social media users have been looping the clip, calling it the most wholesome Golden Globes moment of the night.

Throughout the ceremony, Kylie and Timothée remained seated together, drawing attention for their easy chemistry and constant smiles. Although Kylie skipped the red carpet this year, she was clearly present for her partner’s big night, seen laughing, chatting, and leaning close to him in multiple audience shots. Another inside video showing the two sharing quiet conversation and affectionate glances also gained traction online, with fans showering love on the couple.

On stage, Timothée kept his acceptance speech heartfelt and humble. “My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up,” he said. “Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave ceremonies in the past empty-handed with my head held high. I’d be lying if I said those moments didn’t make this one that much sweeter.”

Before leaving the stage, he gave a subtle yet touching shoutout to Kylie, adding, “For my parents, for my partner, I love you so much.”

This isn’t the first time Timothée has publicly acknowledged Kylie’s support. Just days earlier, the couple attended the Critics’ Choice Awards, where he won Best Actor for Marty Supreme — a film based on the life of American table tennis legend Marty Reisman. That victory marked his first Critics’ Choice win after four nominations.

During that speech, he sweetly said, “Thank you to my partner of three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” as Kylie smiled proudly from the audience.

With viral PDA moments, heartfelt speeches, and major award wins, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Globes night proved that sometimes, the sweetest moments happen off the red carpet.