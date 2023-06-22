scorecardresearch
Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs



Ike Jr, the son of the legendary musician late Tina Turner and her ex husband Ike Turner, was arrested after being found in possession of crack cocaine.

Ike Jr (64) has also been accused of allegedly trying to tamper with the evidence. The alleged incident reportedly took place on May 6, just two weeks before his mum Tina passed away at the age of 83, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Reports say that police in Alvin, Texas, pulled over Ike Jr while he was at traffic lights in the early hours of the morning. He had initially been pulled over after having a headlight or taillight out, it has been suggested.

A subsequent investigation reportedly led to officers seizing 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine, according to ‘People’ magazine. The publication said police at the scene saw Ike Jr. trying to consume the narcotics which were in his possession.

They then shared an incident report which had been provided by the Alvin Police Department. In it, Q.T. Arendell of the department which reportedly claimed: “He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him.”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that a passenger in the vehicle is also said to have been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines), according to the incident report.

It’s said Ike Jr has been detained in jail after not posting his reported $70,000 bail. His mum Tina’s death rocked the world of music last month. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll died after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich in Switzerland.

