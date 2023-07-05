scorecardresearch
Tom Cruise all set to watch 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on opening day

Actor Tom Cruise is all set to watch 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' on their opening day, which will be two of the biggest movies of July this year.

According to Deadline, “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend,” he said as per ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’.

“Friday I’ll see ‘Oppenheimer’ first and then ‘Barbie’ on Saturday.”

“Both films are set to hit theatres on July 21 and will compete for audiences at the box office. Cruise is a big proponent of watching movies in the theatres as that’s the way he grew up.”

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star further added: “I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important.”

“I still go the movies.” The actor has made no secret watching these exciting cinematic ventures on the big screen on their first day.

Back in June, the actor had tweeted his excitement about the two upcoming films.

He had tweeted: “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’.

After breaking box office records with his military action film with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ last year, the actor is all geared to up the ante with the highly anticipated seventh installment of his upcoming spy-thriller-action franchise Mission Impossible with ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’.

The movie is poised to release on July 12, a week before ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’.

