scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about AI technology that could potentially make it possible for him to continue appearing in new films even after his death.

By Agency News Desk
Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about AI technology that could potentially make it possible for him to continue appearing in new films even after his death.

“What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, (is) I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,” Hanks said while being interviewed on The Adam Buxton Podcast, reports ‘Deadline’.

Hanks added, “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology a I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on.”

“Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

Hanks, who has reteamed with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for the movie ‘Here’, will most likely use AI technology for the project to de-age him. The actor pondered whether audiences would care if AI is used in films.

With the technology moving forward, Hanks says that Hollywood agents are already drawing up contracts to protect actors’.

“I can tell you that there (are) discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property,” he said.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chris Gayle on 'Oh Fatima': Great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko
Next article
How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

News

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

Sports

IPL 2023: Most frustrating thing is not sticking to the already talked plans, says MI bowling coach Bond

Sports

IPL 2023: Ganguly should now be given the role of DC's head coach, says Irfan Pathan

News

Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa Devgn

News

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

Technology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

News

Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco

News

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

News

Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl

Sports

Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Sports

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enters Lanka Premier League as Colombo Strikers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US