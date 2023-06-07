scorecardresearch
Tom Holland says 'The Crowded Room' compelled him to take an extended break

Tom Holland, best known for playing Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that the psychological thriller

Tom Holland says 'The Crowded Room' compelled him to take an extended break
Tom Holland says 'The Crowded Room' compelled him to take an extended break

English star Tom Holland, best known for playing Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that the psychological thriller ‘The Crowded Room’ was so intense that he was compelled to take an extended break from the spotlight to get his gears in order.

The ‘Spiderman’ MCU star started his career as a child actor when he took on the title role in ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’ in London’s West End. He explained that during his time away from the world of cinema, he was taking some time off to spend with his family and indulge in some leisure activities such as golf, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 27-year-old English actor told the US TV show ‘Extra’: “I love the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work.”

“I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

“I’ve done a little bit of travelling, I had an amazing time. I’ve been seeing my family. I’ve been seeing my friends. I’ve been playing golf. I’ve been, you know, going to the garden centre and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive and all that sort of stuff.

“I’ve just been trying to be, you know, regular bloke from Kingston and just relax. I don’t think (a new ‘Spiderman’) will come any time soon, but there is definitely a possibility!”

