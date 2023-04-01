scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Holland, Zendaya 'pictured' in Kerala's Munnar, fans call it 'April fool prank'

After being spotted in Mumbai, a picture of Hollywood star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands in Munnar

By News Bureau

After being spotted in Mumbai, a picture of Hollywood star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands in Munnar, Kerala are doing the rounds on social media.

It was rumoured that the two were in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s opening. However, they were not spotted at the event, which saw the who’s who from the world of glamour including names such as Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan among many others.

The official account of Kerala Tourism on Saturday, shared a picture of Holland and Zendaya holding hands as they posed standing between the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar.

The photograph was captioned: “Guess who we spotted far away from home?” and had the hashtags ‘faraway home’, ‘Munnar’ and ‘Kerala tourism’.

However, many found the April Fool’s prank one of the best.

A person wrote: “Kudos to editor.”

Another said: “Nice try don’t do it again.”

“April first hits Munnar!!” said an amused user.

Some netizens tagged it as “prank” and “photoshop”.

Zendaya and Tom were pictured in Mumbai on Friday. The two were photographed exiting the Mumbai airport.

Previous article
Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'
Next article
Pete Davidson reveals how he discovered his father died on 9/11
This May Also Interest You
News

Pete Davidson reveals how he discovered his father died on 9/11

News

Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Sports

Legends League Cricket Masters registers overall reach of 1.48 billion across the world

News

Arjun celebrates 7 years of 'Ki & Ka', posts pic with Kareena

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

Fashion & Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’

News

Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

News

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

News

Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at The Great Indian Musical event ‘ignore’ Karisma Kapoor Netizens feel bad for her

Health & Lifestyle

Akbar Allahabadi used wit & sarcasm to dissect society (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they make stylish entry at NMACC event

News

Emily Ratajkowski plans to become a screenwriter and novelist

News

When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

News

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her beauty in see through gown arrives with husband Nick Jonas at NMACC event

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US