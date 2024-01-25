HomeInternationalNewsTom Hollander once accidentally received paycheck of Tom Holland

Tom Hollander once accidentally received paycheck of Tom Holland

Tom Hollander found out unexpectedly that a name can mean millions of dollars

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Tom Hollander once accidentally received paycheck of Tom Holland
Tom Hollander | Tom Holland _ pic courtesy news agency

British actor Tom Hollander found out unexpectedly that a name can mean millions of dollars, as he accidentally received fellow actor Tom Holland’s paycheck for a box-office bonus payment for ‘The Avengers’. Hollander revealed the pay snafu on the Wednesday edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers, noting that it’s not an infrequent mistake.

“I’m introduced to somebody’s very, very excited, then confused, then disappointed, children,” Hollander said.

Hollander’s talent agency confused the two actors, who, at the time, were represented by the same agency.

Hollander said he received an email advising him of a box-office bonus payment, reports deadline.com.

“And I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m in ‘The Avengers’. It was an astonishing amount of money,” Hollander told Meyers.

Hollander teased the payment was a “seven-figure sum” — on top of Holland’s negotiated salary. He did not reveal the exact amount.

Hollander received the email right after hosting a BBC show he earned $30,000 to do.

“My feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly,” Hollander said.

Hollander took the revelation of the vast sums eluding him with grace.

“It’s up, it’s down. It’s hero, it’s zero,” he said.

Previous article
Cillian Murphy made use of ‘Oppenheimer’ filming break to cast Matt Damon for his next
Next article
Men’s U19 WC: West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka notch up victories
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In