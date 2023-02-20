scorecardresearch
Tom Sizemore hospitalised in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore has been hospitalised after he suffered brain aneurysm.

By News Bureau

Actor Tom Sizemore has been hospitalised after he suffered brain aneurysm. He is currently in critical condition.

Sizemore’s representation confirmed the actor’s health status. His family has been made aware of the circumstances. Things are currently a “wait and see situation,” per Sizemore’s representation, reports Variety.

According to reports, Sizemore was discovered at his Los Angeles home at around 2 a.m. and was promptly transferred to a local hospital.

61-year-old Sizemore came into his own as a Hollywood actor in the 1990s, building a career out through a variety of tough guy roles in action and drama films. He is likely best known for his performance as Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war film ‘Saving Private Ryan’, which was nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

After scoring smaller supporting roles in films like ‘Point Break’ and ‘Wyatt Earp’, Sizemore became a more regular screen presence in ’90s Hollywood, working with directors such as Michael Mann, Martin Scorsese, Peter Hyams, Carl Franklin, Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott and Michael Bay.

Sizemore is also a convicted abuser. In 2017, the actor pled no contest to two charges of domestic violence after being arrested a few months earlier on suspicion of assaulting his partner. In 2003, Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend at the time, Heidi Fleiss.

In 2005, Sizemore was sentenced to several months in jail after being caught attempting to fake a urine test. In 2007, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Sizemore has been public about his struggles with substance abuse, appearing on ‘Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew’ and ‘Dr Phil’ to discuss his legal troubles.

