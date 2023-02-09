scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Toy Story', 'Frozen' sequels announced, 'Avatar' experience coming to Disneyland

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced several big news items for fans during the company's earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter.

By News Bureau

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced several big news items for fans during the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter. Iger announced that two new sequels to massive franchises ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’, were in development. A sequel to animated comedy ‘Zootopia’ was also announced, reports Variety.com.

The ‘Toy Story’ franchise consists of four theatrical chapters and one spin-off: 2022’s ‘Lightyear’. Although the latter film underperformed, ‘Toy Story 3’ and ‘Toy Story 4’ both made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, the first ‘Frozen’ movie debuted in 2013 and was a smash hit, and the sequel “Frozen II” made more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2019. Beyond the films, the franchise also spun off into a Disney on Ice show, a Broadway musical, numerous short films, television specials and books.

Iger also announced that Pandora is coming to the West Coast via an ‘Avatar’ Experience that will be coming to Disneyland in Anaheim.

Currently, Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando features ‘Pandora – The World of Avatar’, an area dedicated to James Cameron’s creations that features two rides: ‘Avatar Flight of Passage’ and ‘Na’vi River Journey’.

Previous article
Steven Soderbergh debunks rumour Thandiwe Newton got fired from 'Magic Mike 3'
Next article
Lily Collins recalls being slut-shamed by toxic ex-boyfriend
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US