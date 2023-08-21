scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Travis Barker surprises 9-year-old blind drummer at lemonade stand

Travis Barker made a surprise visit to 9-year-old blind drummer Grayson Roberts' lemonade stand held in Los Angeles.

By Agency News Desk
Travis Barker surprises 9-year-old blind drummer at lemonade stand
Travis Barker surprises 9-year-old blind drummer at lemonade stand

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker made a surprise visit to 9-year-old blind drummer Grayson Roberts’ lemonade stand held in Los Angeles. He went viral after social media star Charlie Rocket shared to his more than one million Instagram followers that the 9-year-old had no customers at his lemonade stand earlier this week, reports etonline.

A source said that Barker heard about Friday’s event through social media and his son Landon’s friend, Mikey Tua. Even with one day’s notice and a prior work obligation, the source said Barker really wanted to attend Grayson’s event and show him some love, and he made it happen.

When Barker arrived attendees and Grayson were in awe.

“Everyone was shocked Travis Barker was there,” an eyewitness said. “It was a huge inspiration for Grayson.”

Barker donated a generous amount of money and even gifted Grayson with a set of drumsticks. As documented on Grayson’s social media, Barker’s asked if he’d be down to join him for an impromptu jam session.

And Barker obliged.

Barker kept a steady beat on the drum set while Grayson, who is a huge Stevie Wonder fan, belted out the vocals.

“Travis is so great with kids and to see the way he interacted with Greyson was truly awesome,” the eyewitness added.

The event was a huge success, after word quickly spread on social media about Grayson’s lemonade stand. Less than a week ago, Charlie Rocket posted the video showing Grayson outside of his house at his lemonade stand.

“But he has no customers,” Rocket shared.

Rocket added: “(L)et’s help him!!! He’s just so precious. If u wanna help him with me, Leave a comment and we can figure out something we can all do for him!”

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'
Next article
Dream start for Ward-Prowse as Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool all win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz in three-set classic, saves match point to clinch Cincinnati Masters title

Sports

Dream start for Ward-Prowse as Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool all win

News

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'

Health & Lifestyle

Immune cells present long before infection may help predict flu symptoms

Technology

India sees over 120% growth in EVs, hybrid vehicles surge 400%

News

Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap close IFFM 2023 with ‘Kennedy’

Technology

Artworks created by AI can't be copyrighted, rules US judge

Sports

He knows when to pull the trigger: Ruturaj Gaikwad lauds Rinku Singh for his stunning knock against Ireland

News

Big B sends a heartfelt appreciation letter to Saiyami Kher for her performance

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinning in blue at airport

Technology

Madhav Sheth brings Honor brand to India with 100% local licensing, Rs 1,000 cr investment

News

Salman sets internet ablaze with his new 'hairdo'; fans ask 'Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2'

Sports

La Liga: Barca scrape home while Betis and Atletico end goalless

Technology

Most of Musk's 153 mn X followers fake, just 453K subscribe to X Premium

Technology

WhatsApp working on new text formatting tools for messaging

Sports

Union Berlin see off Mainz in Bundesliga

Technology

Meta may release Threads' web version this week

Sports

Uganda's Cheptegei wins 10,000m world title three times in a row

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US