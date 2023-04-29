scorecardresearch
'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto joins Marvel's 'Blade' as writer

'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto has signed on to write Marvel Studios' 'Blade' movie, reuniting with Mahershala Ali, who starred in the third season of his crime series.

‘True Detective’ creator Nic Pizzolatto has signed on to write Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’ movie, reuniting with Mahershala Ali, who starred in the third season of his crime series. ‘Blade’ boasts Oscar winner Ali as the title vampire slayer, with Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo and Mia Goth among the starry cast.

Pre-production on the film is underway, with Pizzolatto taking on writing duties, working from a draft of the script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which has been said to be ‘darker than most MCU movies’, reports ‘Variety’.

Directed by Yann Demange, who helmed ‘White Boy Rick’ and the pilot for ‘Lovecraft Country’, the film is expected to begin filming in late May in Atlanta.

The ‘Blade’ reboot was first announced at Comic-Con in 2019, when Marvel Studio chief Kevin Feige surprised Hall H by announcing Ali would take up the mantle of the infamous daywalker after Wesley Snipes played the Marvel Comics character in three films between 1998 and 2006.

‘Blade’ is currently slated to hit theaters on September 6, 2024, as the final film in Phase Five of the MCU.

Pizzolatto and Ali’s cinematic chemistry has already been proven, with their collaboration on the third season of “True Detective” resulting in a Primetime Emmy nomination for the actor’s performance as Wayne Hays, a troubled Arkansas cop.

Pizzolatto, an award-winning novelist and short-story writer, is best known for creating the critically acclaimed HBO anthology drama series, which launched in 2014, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

A fourth season, subtitled “Night Country” and starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, will debut later this year. The writer is also developing a reboot of “The Magnificent Seven” for Amazon. Pizzolatto is represented by WME and Anonymous Content.

