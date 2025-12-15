Tyla Reposts Tweet Targeting Nicki Minaj And Ignites Online Firestorm

Tyla has landed in the middle of a heated online controversy after reposting a tweet that aggressively targeted Nicki Minaj. The tweet, which has amassed over 888,000 views, called on Nicki to retire from music and made deeply personal remarks about her mental health, tying the criticism to her public support of Donald Trump.

The original post did not hold back. It told Nicki to keep her album, delete social media, and remove herself from the public eye altogether. It went on to claim that she was mentally unstable and no longer fit to be a public figure, while simultaneously acknowledging her past impact on the genre and the influence she once held. The language was sharp, dismissive, and instantly polarising.

What intensified the reaction was Tyla’s decision to repost the tweet without adding any context or commentary. While she has not publicly explained the repost, the move alone was enough to trigger widespread debate. Fans of Nicki Minaj slammed the repost as irresponsible and cruel, accusing Tyla of amplifying online harassment rather than offering meaningful critique. Others argued that political views invite public scrutiny, though many still felt the post crossed a line by weaponising mental health.

Tyla reposts a tweet on X urging Nicki Minaj to retire from music and calling her mentally unstable. pic.twitter.com/2iXjb5owKf — Pop Fusion HQ (@PopFusionHQ) December 15, 2025

Nicki Minaj has faced increased backlash in recent years for her outspoken opinions, but seeing another high profile artist boost such an extreme message has raised larger questions around celebrity responsibility, digital pile ons, and the ethics of public call outs.

As of now, Tyla has not responded to the backlash or clarified her stance. The repost continues to circulate, fuelling conversations about cancel culture, mental health, and how quickly criticism can turn into dehumanisation online.