Tyra Banks wants to age gracefully, refuses botox

Supermodel Tyra Banks has said that she’s embracing her grey hair as she prepares to turn 50 next month saying that she has refused to get botox and is keen to grow old gracefully

She will reach the milestone on December 4 and she’s opened up about ageing gracefully by refusing Botox injections and keeping herself looking youthful naturally.

She told DailyMail.com: “I’ve got grey hair – I’m not showing it tonight but my man (boyfriend Louis Belanger-Martin) loves my grey hair … When I was younger, 50 was old right? It was like a grandma age or something.

“Now I look at Jennifer Lopez, I look at Halle Berry, I look at Jennifer Aniston, and I’m like: ‘What the hell is 50?’ I don’t even know. I’ve even been looking in the mirror and I’m like: ‘Really?'”

Banks went on to insist she thinks putting a bit of weight on has helped keep the wrinkles at bay.

She added: “‘I do think one secret is extra weight, because I’ve not been too skinny. I think if you’re really skinny, it will age your face. So I think a bit of juice, as it keeps the face nice and juicy naturally. I haven’t had injections.”

She had previously insisted that she doesn’t want a huge party for her 50th birthday and warned her boyfriend Louis Belanger-Martin not to organise a surprise for her, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

She told PEOPLE: “My man, he wanted to throw this huge 50 year old birthday for me and I kind of found out about it. I let him know, I have no desire to do that. I just want to go to Disneyland with the family.”

She added of her big birthday: “I keep saying I’m 50, even though I’m not, as an excuse. When people ask me I say, ‘I ain’t doing that – I’m 50’. Or, ‘I’m just going to tell you what I think, because I’m 50’.”