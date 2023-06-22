scorecardresearch
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush’ has dipped at the box-office, animated film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ has got more shows added in India into the fourth week.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement.

The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally.

“Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film,” read the statement.

‘Adipurush’ on its Day 1 raked in Rs 37 crore in its Hindi version and minted only Rs 7 crore in all the Indian languages on its sixth day since release.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
