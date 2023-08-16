scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Xolo maridueña says his mother helped him prepare for ‘Blue Beetle’ role

Actor Xolo Mariduena has said that his mother helped him prepare for the 'Blue Beetle' role by raising him on comic books.

By Agency News Desk
Xolo maridueña says his mother helped him prepare for 'Blue Beetle' role
Xolo Maridueña in Blue Beetle _ pic courtesy imdb

Actor xolo maridueña, who will now be getting his time on the big screen with the DC superhero film ‘Blue Beetle’, has said that his mother helped him prepare for the role by raising him on comic books. The actor also said that now his core philosophy is to “stay grounded with family and friends.”

Speaking to People magazine, the 22-year old said that his mother Carmelita was actually the one who helped him prepare for leading a superhero movie in more ways than she knew. “I personally was not a huge comic book reader,” he said.

“But my mother, who helped raise me and was reading me bedtime stories at night, definitely was reading comic books instead of, you know, Goodnight Moon.”

He added: “She was the type of kid who worked to buy records and comic books. So for that reason, of course, I knew who Blue Beetle was and had watched ‘Young Justice’ and was familiar with the character.”

He further went on to say that in Hollywood you never actually ever expect to suddenly find yourself playing a superhero.

He added: “And that is one of the biggest pieces to wrap my head around, is how monstrous this opportunity is. I truly feel like it has taken 22 years of self-actualisation to be ready for this moment.”

When asked what his mother helps him with now, Mariduena jokingly said: “She plays the role of telling me to pick up my dog’s crap in the morning. Basically reminding me about keeping my toes on the ground.”

He added: “In all seriousness, my family is the biggest source of support that I have had growing up, because they were so toxically positive with any venture that I ever wanted to do take up, whether it was stop-motion animation or writing or chemistry, they always instilled such confidence in me and believed in me. Even though I was a bad soccer player, they still went to my game.”

“I wasn’t always the best, but they really helped create this sense of confidence at a young age — whether it was illusory or real — that I could do anything that I put my mind to,” he continued. “They were so supportive and they made so many sacrifices.”

‘Blue Beetle’ will release on August 18, 2023 and will tell the story of how Jamie Raynes comes into contact with an ancient artifact called the Scarab which gives him access to a highly powerful and advanced exoskeleton with many powers, all the while he is unprepared to take on his role as a superhero. Blue Beetle is one of DC’s oldest as well as least known superheroes, and can be compared to DC’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’.

Pic. Sourceimdb
4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
Next article
Alec Baldwin may face manslaughter charges after new findings
This May Also Interest You
News

Ben Affleck is more than satisfied as he turns 51, life seems perfect for him

News

Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators Cillian Murphy misses being cast in ‘Interstellar’

News

Mohit Raina on Anupam Kher: 'You learn from a senior just by observing them'

News

Alec Baldwin may face manslaughter charges after new findings

Sports

Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it

Technology

X's new feature to let paid users highlight their posts

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Alcaraz beat Thompson for 50th win of season; Djokovic loses in doubles

Health & Lifestyle

Nephrologist Strike: Gujarat's 280 dialysis centres operational round the clock

News

Ali Fazal to debut in Off-Broadway production in New York City

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells

News

Director Robbie Grewal opens up about casting Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee in ‘Aakhri Sach’

Technology

Xbox introduces new enforcement strike system

Sports

Indian men’s, women’s squads announced for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier 2023

Technology

InMobi acquires 'Quantcast Choice' to boost consent management for publishers

News

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift have not re-recorded 'End Game' yet

Sports

Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

News

'GoT' actor Darren Kent dies at 39 after prolonged illness

Sports

'There should be three left-handers in top seven': Shastri offers solution to India's middle-order conundrum

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US