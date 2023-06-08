Zack Snyder's upcoming space adventure 'Rebel Moon' to release in two parts

scorecardresearch
Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic drama 'Rebel Moon' will be divided into two movies, before it hits Netflix on December 22 due to its massive length.

By Agency News Desk
Director Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic drama ‘Rebel Moon’ will be divided into two movies, before it hits Netflix on December 22 due to its massive length.

Initially asked to trim its runtime, Snyder argued that cutting the runtime would ruin the movie’s themes, character arcs and plot points.

So instead, the director decided to release the movie in two parts with the release dates being fairly close to one another though the second part’s date has not been revealed yet, a good choice given Netflix’s release schedule.

In addition to that, on Vanity Fair, the director gave a big reveal of the movie sharing first images of the movie on Vanity Fair while revealing little of the things to come.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Snyder said: “The first version of Rebel Moon to hit screens will be a fantasy adventure “that anyone can enjoy and watch.” The later cut will be strictly for adults. “I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them.”

A somewhat polarising figure in Hollywood, Zack Snyder is known for his originality as well as usually taking things on the longer side which causes a mixed response from audiences. While space adventures and sci-fi is nothing new in Hollywood, original ones are a rarity as most follow generic plots.

So it would be interesting to see what Zack Snyder will do, because one things you can definitely expect from the director is creative and original ideas, good or bad.

In simpler terms, it would seem that the director of films such as ‘300’, ‘The Watchmen’, ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman Vs Superman’, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, ‘Army of the Dead’ etc is doing a Star Wars style space adventure with his own twist on it. So, the director once again embarks on a world-building adventure full of action, space ships, various planets, robots and a pretty interesting storyline.

Netflix Tudum has given the following description of the movie: “Rebel Moon takes place in a far flung corner of the galaxy, where the peaceful moon colony Veldt is being forced to surrender their harvest to the military horde of the tyrannical Mother World.”

“Desperate to protect her adopted home world – and well aware of the ruthless brutality of the Imperium – a mysterious young woman embarks on a high-stakes interstellar mission to gather warriors from around the galaxy who will help deliver them from evil.”

“Inspired by the classic 1954 Akira Kurosawa film Seven Samurai, Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ will be a two-part adventure beyond your wildest dreams, starring a cast of galactic adventurers who are not to be messed with.”

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
