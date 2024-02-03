Zendaya helped Timothee Chalamet 'set up his apartment'

Singer-actress Zendaya spoke about how she helped actor Timothee Chalamet after he moved into a new apartment in New York City.

The Hollywood duo are long-time friends, and Chalamet has said that the 27-year-old actress actually helped him after he moved into his “first apartment in New York years ago.”

During a joint appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, Zendaya explained: “The vibe was very teenage boy. And we just needed a few necessities – you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean. We needed some structure.”

Zendaya actually took Timothee, 28, to Bed, Bath and Beyond, the homeware store, to ensure that he had everything he needed.

Zendaya, who stars alongside Timothee in ‘Dune: Part Two’, said that they got “all the big-boy stuff” during their shopping trip.

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously admitted that fame has complicated her social life.

The actress observed that her fame and success has prompted a big change in her lifestyle.

Speaking to ELLE magazine, Zendaya shared: “Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating.”

“Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there’.”

On the other hand, Zendaya is also determined to try to live a relatively normal lifestyle.

The actress, who is dating her ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Tom Holland, explained: “I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”