Zendaya on working with director Denis Villeneuve: He was so open, collaborative

Actors Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet have talked about working with award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve for ‘Dune: Part Two’. Reflecting on this collaboration with Denis again after ‘Dune’, Timothee expresses, “For an actor, at least for me, your relationship with your director is incredibly important. And Denis is amazing, such an amazing leader and partner and friend.”

“I had just come off shooting ‘Wonka’ when we started up, and he helped me find my way back into Paul. And of course, Denis’ passion for the material, and being in the environments that he and our amazing design teams created helped, because I could pull from that and feel the weight, the pressure that Paul was feeling.”

Zendaya added that Denis was so open and collaborative.

“On some big film like this, the nuance and the subtleties get lost, but Denis never lost sight of those things. He was also always open to having conversations with the actors and the heads of departments if there was something that they wanted to creatively bring to the table and discuss. He was so open and collaborative,” she said.

Zendaya added that the “spirit of collaboration on something with this kind of massive scale is what lends itself to being a film with real heart and human emotion. He was so down to work with his collaborators, which felt really nice.”

‘Dune: Part Two’ will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

‘Dune: Part Two’ is slated for a March 1 release in theaters in English and Hindi. It will be released in IMAX Cinemas one day early on February 29.