Zendaya reveals why she's keeping her romance with Tom Holland private

Actress-singer Zendaya Coleman is determined to “control” what she shares with the outside world. The Hollywood star, who is dating her ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Tom Holland, told the September issue of ELLE magazine, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” she added.

Zendaya first found fame as a child, but interest in her personal life has spiked in recent years. The actress, who plays Rue Bennett, a drug-addicted teenager, in the hit HBO drama series ‘Euphoria’, noticed a “visceral change” in the spring of 2022, when she was filming a project in Boston.

The actress said: “After the last ‘Spider-Man’ and the last season of ‘Euphoria’, there was a visceral change.”

“Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating. Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there’.”