scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

By News Bureau

Zia Mohyeddin, the British-Pakistani actor known for his parts in ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and ‘Immaculate Conception’, and the stage version of ‘A Passage to India’, died on Monday in a Karachi hospital, ‘Variety’ reports. Mohyeddin, who was 91, was ill and on life support, his family said. His death was condoled by top members of Pakistan’s political establishment, including President Arif Ali, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and his predecessor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan.

Mohyeddin was born in Lyallpur (now Faisalabad), British India, in 1931. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London in the early 1950s.

After theatre roles in ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’ and ‘Julius Caesar’, Mohyeddin in 1960 made his West End debut in ‘A Passage to India’, where he originated the role of Dr Aziz.

The actor featured in David Lean’s ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962), playing the role of Arab guide Tafas. Roles in Alexander Mackendrick’s ‘Sammy Going South’ (1963), Fred Zinnemann’s ‘Behold a Pale Horse’ (1964), Basil Dearden’s ‘Khartoum’ (1966), Ralph Thomas’ ‘Deadlier Than the Male’ (1966), Tony Richardson’s ‘The Sailor from Gibraltar’ (1967), Freddie Francis’ ‘They Came from Beyond Space’ (1967) and Peter Hall’s ‘Work Is a Four-Letter Word’ (1968) followed.

Mohyeddin returned to Pakistan in the late 1960s and hosted ‘The Zia Mohyeddin Show’ (1969-73), the immensely popular talk show on PTV.

He went back to the U.K. in the late 1970s after differences of opinion with General Zia-ul-Haq’s military regime and produced the multi-cultural programme ‘Here and Now’ (1986-89) for Central Television (now ITV).

The actor’s later appearances included the landmark Granada Television series ‘The Jewel in the Crown’ (1984), Ken McMullen’s ‘Partition’ (1987) and Jamil Dehlavi’s ‘Immaculate Conception’ (1992).

In 2005, the then President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf asked Mohyeddin to form the National Academy of Performing Arts in Karachi, and the actor remained its President Emeritus till his death. In 2012, he was accorded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honour in Pakistan.

Previous article
Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away
Next article
Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

News

Vice goes inside Andrew Tate's murky world for doc acquired by BBC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US