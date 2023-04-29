scorecardresearch
Zoe Saldana says she won't reprise Gamora's role after 'Guardians Vol. 3'

Zoe Saldana is done playing Gamora, she reaffirmed she will no longer play the character after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5

Zoe Saldana in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 _ pic courtesy imdb

Actress Zoe Saldana is done playing Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story on filmmaker James Gunn and the development of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series, Saldana, reaffirmed that she will no longer play the character after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, reports People.

“I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians,” the actress said, noting that she originally only expected to portray Gamora for the property’s original 2014 movie.

“It is the end for me, for Gamora.”

The article covers how Saldana and co-stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista and more actors supported director Gunn, 56, during his months-long estrangement from Marvel after he was fired from future Guardians movies in 2018. He was later reinstated in 2019.

In the piece, Saldana, who reportedly visited Gunn at his home in the wake of his firing, said she gave a speech thanking the Guardians crew on her last day of filming for the new movie.

“I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship,” she told the outlet.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ releases May 5.

Pic. Sourceimdb
