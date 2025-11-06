Moonwalking into Your Hearts – Watch the First Teaser for the Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’

The King of Pop is ready to moonwalk back into theaters. Lionsgate has unveiled the first teaser for Michael, the long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic starring the late superstar’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in what promises to be a powerful and authentic portrayal of the global icon.

The teaser offers a thrilling glimpse into Jackson’s world — from rehearsals at Dodger Stadium to a meticulous recreation of the “Thriller” music video and intimate moments inside the studio. At one point, Jackson’s producer playfully instructs him, “In here, keep those feet still, my man,” teasing the King of Pop’s signature energy and perfectionism.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Emancipation) and written by John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall), Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film is produced by Graham King—best known for Bohemian Rhapsody—along with John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Jackson estate. Lionsgate will release the film worldwide on April 24, 2026, with the teaser screening ahead of “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Originally slated for an earlier release, Michael faced significant delays due to legal complications involving scenes tied to a lawsuit against the Jackson estate, forcing extensive reshoots and retooling. After nearly a year of silence, the project is now back on track and positioned as one of 2026’s biggest cinematic events.

According to the official synopsis, Michael explores the singer’s life beyond the music, chronicling his rise from a child prodigy with The Jackson 5 to the visionary performer who redefined pop culture. Showcasing both his on-stage brilliance and off-stage humanity, Michael promises to give audiences a front-row seat to the life, legacy, and legend of Michael Jackson—the artist who changed music forever.