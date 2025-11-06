I Betrayed My Ex Only Because…’: Shehnaaz Gill’s Surprising Admission Shocks Fans – Click Now!

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, known for her candid personality and heartfelt honesty, recently opened up about her views on love, relationships, and financial independence. In a conversation with the SMTV YouTube channel, the Bigg Boss alum revealed that she once betrayed someone she loved — a confession that surprised many of her fans. However, Shehnaaz explained that her decision stemmed from emotional disconnect and unmet expectations in the relationship.

“I have. In love. Not otherwise,” Shehnaaz admitted when asked if she had ever betrayed someone. She elaborated, “I only did it because the vibe wasn’t matching. When you expect something from someone and they don’t meet those expectations, it becomes difficult. I can’t just keep on giving. I believe in give and take. If you invest too much without getting anything in return, you’re only wasting your time.”

The actress went on to explain that for her, love must be reciprocated and mutual. “A woman wants to be loved in exchange for love. If someone can’t love you, then what’s the point?” she said. She further described her idea of an ideal partner — someone “understanding, open-minded, and independent.” Shehnaaz emphasized the importance of emotional connection over materialism, saying she values shared experiences like traveling, meaningful conversations, and mutual appreciation for each other’s work.

Opening up about financial equality, Shehnaaz also spoke about the importance of money and independence in relationships. “All the relationships that I have been in, I have always believed in sharing,” she shared. “If we are on a vacation, we split the bills in half. But men have a problem with this. They feel, ‘Why your money? I can spend mine.’ I wonder why. Is it because they’re insecure that a woman can pay for herself?” Shehnaaz added that she is very particular about financial balance, believing that both partners should contribute equally.

The actress further stated that financial security is crucial for her, as it provides stability and independence. She admitted she is unsure about marriage, saying she is focused more on her career and personal growth at the moment.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz is currently seen in Ikk Kudi, a Punjabi film that she also produced. She recently made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 19, where she encouraged her fans to support her latest cinematic project. True to her nature, Shehnaaz continues to inspire with her bold opinions, self-awareness, and unfiltered approach to life and love.

