Ankita Lokhande’s FUNNY Retort to Mannara Chopra’s Paparazzi Popularity Is Giving Us Major Laugh‑Out‑Loud Moments!

Bigg Boss 17 alums Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra have turned their on-screen enmity-also known as “love-hate” chemistry-on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show into a real-world friendship. The two actresses reunited recently during the special screening of Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, in Mumbai, where their playfulness became the highlight of the evening.

After their much-discussed clashes on Bigg Boss 17 and a brief phase of cold vibes post the show, Ankita and Mannara seem to have moved past all differences. Ankita even described their bond as that of “new friends,” and since then, the duo has been spotted together at parties, award ceremonies, and casual outings, giving major friendship goals to their fans.

At the Haq screening, Ankita and Mannara’s lighthearted banter with the paparazzi stole everyone’s hearts. In a viral video from the event, Ankita can be seen teasing Mannara as photographers asked them to pose together. With a playful grin, Ankita quipped, “Paparazzi tumhe itna pyaar karte hain ki tere aage peeche ghumte rehte hain.” She then jokingly asked, “Mannara kahan hai? Where is Mannara?”—leaving everyone around in splits. The two actresses soon burst into laughter, shared a warm hug, and posed affectionately for the cameras.

The friendly conversation between them started when Mannara complimented Ankita, saying, “Tu kitni cute ho gayi hai, maine kaha thodi der dekh lete hain,” and Ankita just smiled back warmly. Their renewed bond reflected mutual admiration and hinted at the blossoming of a beautiful friendship beyond the reality show’s drama.

Fashion-wise, the actresses turned heads with elegance in their traditional avatar. Ankita looked every bit of royalty in a green sharara suit that was intricately embroidered in red and gold. She accessorized her look with statement jhumkas and bangles, while going nude-glam on makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and red lips. Her sleek bun completed the sophisticated look.

Meanwhile, Mannara was looking pretty in her dark olive-green anarkali with gold detailing and paired it up with a matching dupatta. She wore minimum jewellery along with soft make-up and nude lip colour. Her short open hair made her look suave. At the screening, Ankita’s husband, Vicky Jain, was also spotted looking dapper in an all-black kurta-dhoti set. The couple posed together lovingly as Ankita and Mannara’s cheerful reunion added a refreshing dose of warmth and positivity to the evening.