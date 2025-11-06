Tejasswi Prakash’s Glamorous Laughter Chefs 3 Red‑Carpet Look Is the Ultimate Mood‑Boost – Check It Out!

The laughter-filled cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment, hosted by Bharti Singh, is gearing up for its highly anticipated third season. Known for blending culinary challenges with comic chaos, the show has become a fan favorite, and this time, it’s returning with an even more exciting lineup of stars. Among the most talked-about additions is television diva and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, who will be seen sharing the screen with her actor-boyfriend, Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi was recently spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, radiating charm and confidence. In a viral video shared on Instagram, the Swaragini actress was seen posing gracefully for the paparazzi. She donned a vibrant neon-green outfit, featuring a sleeveless top paired with a matching long skirt. Completing her look with silver heels and soft curls cascading down her shoulders, the actress exuded elegance and cheer. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning appearance, flooding the comment section with praises like “Gorgeous Teju,” “Beautiful,” and “Stunning.”

This season promises a perfect blend of fresh faces and familiar favorites. Joining Tejasswi in the new lineup are popular television stars Vivian Dsena, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Isha Malviya, and Eisha Singh. Adding to the excitement, Jannat Zubair will make her comeback after appearing in Season 1. Returning contestants like Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel will ensure the laughter quotient remains sky-high.

With such a dynamic and star-studded ensemble, Laughter Chefs 3 is shaping up to be a complete entertainment package. The mix of celebrity banter, playful rivalries, and hilarious cooking mishaps is sure to keep audiences glued to their screens.

Tejasswi Prakash, who has already won hearts with her performances in hit shows like Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Sanskaar: Dharohar Apno Ki, and Naagin 6, continues to expand her television journey with this exciting project. The actress was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef, where she impressed both judges and viewers, finishing as the second runner-up.

With Bharti Singh’s infectious humor, Tejasswi and Karan’s adorable chemistry, and an ensemble of talented celebrities, Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 is all set to serve a hearty platter of comedy, chaos, and charm.