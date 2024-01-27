Adele refused to take London Tube for 20 years

Singer-songwriter Adele refused to use the London Underground Tube for almost 20 years. The 35-year-old pop superstar who was born and raised in the UK capital, stopped using the public transport service in 2005.

She made the decision after the city’s public transport network was hit by a series of suicide bombings which targeted underground trains and a bus and killed more than 50 people, reports Female First UK.

According to the Mail Online, the singer explained her fears while she was onstage for her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas.

She said: “I haven’t really been on the Tube In England, not since I’ve been famous. “It is since we had a terror attack there. I have been scared because I get claustrophobic.”

As per Female First UK, Adele was forced to confront her fear of the Underground last year when she was back in the UK as she needed to travel from central London to the O2 Arena in north Greenwich and didn’t have time to take a taxi.

She continued: “(During) the last break [from the residency shows], I went home to London and I wanted to go to the Mamma Mia party. It’s at the O2. So it was Friday night and I had an appointment before. So I had to get there in like 45 minutes and it’s like a two hour drive really in traffic.”

She added: “So I had to get on the Tube, on my appointment required me to be in full hair and make-up. So I very much looked like Adele the singer. “I got on the Tube and I had a mask on. I did have lots of security guards with me in fairness and a few friends, but we were all very under the radar and I felt right at home. You’ll never guess what happened, but I … fell asleep.”