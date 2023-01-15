scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

By News Bureau

Acclaimed actress Margot Robbie might be the star of the new movie “Babylon”, but shed rather hang out on the Tube in London. The jet-setting, Los Angeles-based Aussie actress has revealed she loves the London Underground, reports ‘The Mirror’. And the canny star, who is worth more than 30 million pounds, has even found the best way to save money on fares.

At the UK premiere for “Babylon”, Margot said: “I actually have two Oyster cards in my wallet right now. I always get the Tube.”

Asked if she has been on the latest Elizabeth line, which opened last year, she said, quoted by ‘Mirror’: “I haven’t but I hear it’s lovely!”

Margot, 32, who shot to fame in the Down Under soap “Neighbours”, developed a taste for the Tube in 2014, when she was in London filming the romantic war drama, “Suite Francaise”. But she is not the only A-lister Underground passenger.

Others include pop stars Jay Z, Nicole Scherzinger and Rihanna, who was once snapped on the Jubilee line.

Previous article
Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section
Next article
Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy
This May Also Interest You
News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US