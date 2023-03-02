scorecardresearch
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sizzles in purple dress at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who is also Dior’s ambassador attended the Fall-Winter Women's Fashion Show in Paris on February 28 local time.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, the 28-year-old wore an exquisite strapless purple attire and stunned her fans with her look.

The K-pop star attended the fashion show, sitting in the front row with Hollywood actress Charlize Theron. The singer-actress shared some glimpses of her time in Paris on her Instagram story.

The K-pop star has been collaborating with the said French brand since 2019 when she first became the local ambassador. Since then she has been part of several beauty campaigns and attended Dior shows all over the world.

Jisoo debuted as a member of the popular girl K-pop band BLACKPINK in 2016 with ‘Square One’. The four-member group includes Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa.

