Blake Lively isn’t impressed that husband Ryan Reynolds is stealing her look

Actress Blake Lively isn’t impressed that Ryan Reynolds is stealing her look. The Gossip Girl alum, 36, teased her husband for copying her style after he tagged her in a photo with his mom and shared a funny quip. In the photo that Lively reposted, Reynolds, 47, and his mother, Tammy Reynolds, could be seen posing while taking a photo on the beach, reports People magazine.

In the shot, the ‘Deadpool’ actor wore beige pants and a pink-and-white striped sweater with a large smiley face printed on the front, which Lively sported in public in 2022. As for his mother, she wore a blue dress with flowers and posed with her hand on her hip, a pose which Ryan attributed to his wife, writing, “Just realised @blakelively coached my mom on posing for photos.”

As per People, Blake responded to the joke by dishing out her own. “And when did you realise you were wearing my clothes? Just curious”, she wrote.

The pair is not only in sync with their jokes, but also with their style on and off the red carpet. They have notably worn coordinated outfits, including while stepping out to social events in New York City last year.

In September, Lively and Ryan sported complementary pastel looks while attending dinner with close friends Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum at an Italian restaurant.