scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

The 59-year-old Hollywood star Brad Pitt was recently seen at a fancy dinner with his 30-year-old rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris.

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was recently seen at a fancy dinner with his rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris. The 59-year-old actor and the 30-year-old celebrity health coach are said to have been together since November last year, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

In a video posted on Twitter, the rumoured couple was seen sitting together at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Elysees. Ines looked as stunning as ever in a sparkly silver gown which featured a low-cut neckline while Brad looked smart in a black suit.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, ahead of the night, Brad went on stage at the 48th Cesar Film Awards to present an award to ‘Fight Club’ director David Fincher.

Despite only being together since November, it seems that Ines and Brad’s relationship is going from strength to strength. Ines has reportedly been introduced to “most of” Brad’s six children.

Ines’ ex-husband, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley, 40, officially filed for divorce on February 17, five months after their split.

Paul is representing himself in the divorce which stated that their marriage of four years ended due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Brad and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has been lengthy due to a custody battle. However, Paula and Ines do not have any children so it could be more simple.

Previous article
Golfer Siem survives tense finish at Indian Open to end a long winless wait
Next article
Daily use of weed can raise heart disease risk
This May Also Interest You
News

Anne-Marie debuts in India, says 'shukriya' at Vh1 Supersonic

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

Sports

India finish Strandja Memorial International Boxing with 8 medals (Ld)

Sports

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

Sports

PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders pick thrilling win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs

Sports

German Chancellor interacts with RCB team in Bengaluru

Sports

Max Purcell crowned Bengaluru Open 2023 champion

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic a result of lab leak: US agency

News

Sandhya Shetty underlines importance of women's empowerment, rights

Sports

Hockey India Senior Women National: MP beat Maharashtra to win title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Randeep Hooda attends real-life inspector Avinash’s daughter’s wedding, says it was, ‘surreal’

Sports

Spanish Para-Badminton: Pramod, Sukant win gold in men's doubles

Sports

Shubhankar, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 13th in Indian Open

News

Sandhya Mridul unveils her character in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'

News

Akshay Kumar says it’s 100% his fault

Health & Lifestyle

Daily use of weed can raise heart disease risk

Sports

Golfer Siem survives tense finish at Indian Open to end a long winless wait

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US