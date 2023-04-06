scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

BTS SUGA named NBA brand ambassador

BTS star SUGA has been named an NBA Ambassador.

By Shweta Ghadashi
BTS SUGA named NBA brand ambassador pic courtesy twitter
BTS SUGA named NBA brand ambassador pic courtesy twitter

The National Basketball Association and BIGHIT MUSIC, the industry-leading music label behind 21 century pop icons BTS, today announced that South Korean rapper, songwriter, producer and BTS star SUGA has been named an NBA Ambassador.

As an NBA Ambassador, SUGA will engage NBA fans around the world through the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond.

SUGA, an avid NBA fan, will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media channels, including attending NBA games and events in the U.S. and Asia, and participating in the league’s promotional activities.

Previous article
Apple Store Online launches dedicated support for SMEs in India
Next article
Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

Technology

Apple Store Online launches dedicated support for SMEs in India

Sports

Governing Body approves Kalikesh N Singh Deo taking over charge at NRAI

Sports

Harris has a really strong record in England: Chief selector provides hint on Australia's next Test opener

Health & Lifestyle

76% UP schoolchildren suffer from medical condition

Health & Lifestyle

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital

News

MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

News

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi

News

Sachet-Parampara to judge a singing contest in 'Junooniyatt'

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Ruturaj frontrunners to win Orange Cap; Chahal, Rashid top picks in Purple Cap race

Sports

'We were just one hit away from win', says RR captain Sanju Samson after a loss against PBKS

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan batted responsibly and that's why Punjab pulled off this performance, says Raina

Technology

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr to diversity offline

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US