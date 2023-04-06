BTS SUGA named NBA brand ambassador

The National Basketball Association and BIGHIT MUSIC, the industry-leading music label behind 21 century pop icons BTS, today announced that South Korean rapper, songwriter, producer and BTS star SUGA has been named an NBA Ambassador.

As an NBA Ambassador, SUGA will engage NBA fans around the world through the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond.

SUGA, an avid NBA fan, will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media channels, including attending NBA games and events in the U.S. and Asia, and participating in the league’s promotional activities.