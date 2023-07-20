scorecardresearch
Chris Hemsworth caught 'Emmerdale' actor picking his nose on the toilet

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) Former ‘Emmerdale’ actor Max Parker has shared his rather hilarious encounter with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth which was nothing less than awkward. 

The actor who previously played chef Luke Posner on Emmerdale has taken to his Instagram and Threads account to share the awkward run-in which he admits he’ll “treasure”, reports mirror.

Although it’s not clear how the Manchester-born actor met the Australian star but the troublesome interaction certainly left a lasting impression on Parker.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a preview of a post which he initially posted on his Threads account, Max caused a social media storm by revealing what actually happened.

He penned: “Chris Hemsworth somehow opened my locked cubicle door and caught me p*****g whilst picking my nose. Imma treasure that moment,” alongside a smug-faced emoji.

“Standing or sit down wee though? One has more of an impact than the other,” asked one follower. A second went on to joke: “What a lucky moment.” While a third typed: “This needs a full story time explanation.”

Since departing his role as Luke on the soap, Max has gone on to star in the likes of the TVseries Cobra and more recently, the Netflix hit series, ‘Blood, Sex & Royalty’, taking on the role of Henry Tudor.

Shortly after his decision to walk away from the Yorkshire-based soap where he met his fiance, a source said: “Max was never going to stay on the soap for years. He’s ambitious and a talented guy – he’s already auditioning for new roles and is excited for the future. But never say never – there’s always a chance he could return one day.”

But earlier this year, he landed a new role in a Netflix series appearing alongside Miles Heizer and Vera Farmiga. In the series, Parker is to take on the role of Marine Sgt Sullivan who takes high school student Cameron (Heizer) under his wing as he joins the Marine Corps.

While in school, Cameron was taunted by bullies for being gay while Max’s character, who is also gay has kept his sexuality to himself, despite being respected in the Marines. After the news of his casting was made public, Max who is engaged to his former co-star Kris Mochrie exclaimed on Instagram: “Pinch me doesn’t cut it! LETS GO.”

The drama set in the 1990s will see Vera play Cameron’s mum while The Vampire Diaries star Zach Roerig is also set to make an appearance. Streaming bosses instantly snapped up the gay marine drama which was inspired by Greg Cope White’s memoir. Although no release date has been confirmed, Sony Pictures Television will be at the helm of the production.

