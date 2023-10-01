Chrissy Teigen blames insecurity for not writing her own wedding vows

Model Chrissy Teigen wishes she had written her own wedding vows. The 37-year-old model and her husband John Legend, 44, marked their 10th wedding anniversary last month by returning to their wedding destination of Lake Como, Italy and renewing their vows, which they re-wrote for the occasion, alongside their children Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, eight months and three-month-old Wren.

“We were like, well, we’re gonna rewrite them and say them because I have a big hang-up that I didn’t write my own vows (at our wedding), because I was so nervous and just insecure and stuff so I didn’t.”

“So that’s been like a big regret of mine. So if anything it was a chance to redo it and be with people we love, and it worked,” Teigen said to E! News, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The couple arrived to their hotel in a boat, with Luna and Miles running down the dock. Both Chrissy and John struggled to fight back tears during the renewal ceremony, and she has described the emotional moment as “so beautiful.”

She recalled, “I looked over at him, and he was like, his eyes were like, filled with water. It was amazing. It was so beautiful.”

While it might have been a poignant moment for the couple, she joked their kids are “still disgusted by us,” and don’t pay too much attention.

She joked: “Everything’s like, (plugs her ears) la-la-la-la-la.’ “

Chrissy recently said that she was “hesitant” about renewing their wedding vows. She told PEOPLE, “It was really special.

Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good. And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f****** sweet and amazing.”