Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson test Covid-positive, to miss Critics' Choice Awards

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson won’t be able to attend the Critics’ Choice Awards after testing positive for Covid-19. The “Banshees of Inisherin” stars — who are in the running for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively — won’t be able to walk the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night after contracting the virus, reports ‘Female First UK’.

‘Variety’ Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin broke the news on Twitter. He posted: “Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won’t be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the news comes after Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed she wouldn’t be at the ceremony because she was isolating at home after also contracting Covid-19. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star posted on Instagram on Friday: “Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues.”

“Life on life’s terms. I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew! I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”