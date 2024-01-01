Monday, January 1, 2024
Demi Lovato shares best moments including engagement to fiancé Jordan Lutes

As the dawn of 2024 sets, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato shared a roundup of 2023 that featured fun videos and selfies with fiancé Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato | Jordan Lutes

As the dawn of 2024 sets, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is feeling “grateful” at the start of 2024. She shared a roundup of 2023 that featured fun videos and selfies with fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The compilation was set to the track ‘What a Year’ by Inner Circle and included the words, “What a year this has been. And I just want to say, I am grateful. Happy new year”, Lovato — who uses she/they pronouns — wrote in the accompanying Instagram caption.

As per ‘People’, in the video, the singer appeared to be in great spirits while kissing Lutes, dancing with friends and jumping in a pool.

“Best year of my life with u. I love u so much (sic),” Jutes commented on the happy roundup.

Lovato also captured a bike ride, as well as some stylish looks and the moment Jutes, 32, proposed, which took place on December 16.

The two musicians — who met in January 2022 while collaborating on the track ‘Substance’ and began dating in August of that year — celebrated their engagement at Craig’s, a restaurant in Los Angeles where they were surrounded by family and friends. Days later, the couple spent Christmas together for the first time.

Lovato recently told ‘People’ that last year Jutes flew home to his native Ottawa for the holiday, making this year extra special. “This year is our first Christmas together,” the star revealed. “His mom’s going to join us, so I’m excited for that.”

