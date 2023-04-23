scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Emily Ratajkowski didn't enjoy sex until she realised she's doing it for herself

Emily Ratajkowski needed time to realise that sex was 'pleasureable', she has been rumoured to date a string of men including singer Harry Styles

By Agency News Desk

Actress Emily Ratajkowski needed time to realise that sex was “pleasureable.” The ‘Gone Girl’ actress and supermodel, 31, has been rumoured to date a string of men including former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 29, since she split from her estranged ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42, and said that she only started to enjoy herself when she was getting intimate with partners when she realised she wasn’t doing it for them, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I think knowing that you don’t owe anyone anything is very important. In my case, I didn’t know how sex could be pleasurable… I didn’t understand my own body, my own anatomy,” she told Spanish Vogue in a cover interview to mark 35 years of the magazine.

The mum-of-one, who had son Sylvester, two, with Sebastian, also advised children starting to have sex: “The truth is that, whoever opposes, kids are going to have sex, so the best we can do is give them the protection for it and teach them the tools of active consent. If there’s something you don’t feel right about, it’s not right.”

Along with recently being spotted kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo since her marriage split, Emily has dated comedian Eric Andre, 40, DJ Orazio Rispo, 35, actor Pete Davidson, 29, artist Jack Greer, 35, and been linked to 59-year-old Brad Pitt.

Ratajkowski said about how she finds the interest in her love life bemusing: “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them. I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship (with musician Jeff Magid, 46) to a four-year one (with her ex-husband Sebastian).”

“So this is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Covid jab for kids: Parents worry about long-term risks, responsibility
Next article
Scarlett Johansson confirms she has no plan to return to Marvel
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei

News

Cause of Aaron Carter's death revealed 5 months after his passing

News

When Bhumika Chawla called Salman Khan 'Salman bhai'

News

William Dalrymple's 'The Anarchy' to be adapted into series

Technology

Sundar Pichai took home $226 mn in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Health & Lifestyle

4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days

News

Darkly comedic ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ premiere announced

News

Sufi singer Bismil to perform in US for 'Bismil ki Mehfil' tour

Health & Lifestyle

Illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 4 held

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

Technology

SpaceX's giant Starship rocket explodes after launch

Technology

Google may soon introduce generative AI into its advertising business

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

News

Khushi Dubey shoots for 'Aashiqana 3' despite food poisoning

Sports

Real Madrid put pressure on Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club both win

Technology

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Sports

IPL 2023: Took purple cap on Bhuvi's behalf; realised I wanted it too, recalls Siraj

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala to clash in quarterfinals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US