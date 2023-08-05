scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Why Eva Mendes’ daughters have no access to Internet

Eva Mendes, partner of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, shared the rules of her household when it comes to their daughters' access to the internet.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood actress Eva Mendes, partner of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, has shared the rules of her household when it comes to their daughters’ access to the internet. Mendes, 49, recently uploaded a video on Instagram of herself shaking her head and fingers in disapproval, reports People magazine.

“When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi,” she quipped in the caption. The ‘Hitch’ actress and Gosling, 42, have two children together: daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7.

After sharing the post, Mendes took time to respond to social media users who weighed in on her parenting style.

She said, quoted by People: “I’m just sharing what I feel now, but I know it’s gonna get harder as they get older,” the mother of two wrote regarding the topic. “We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet sorry,” a commenter claimed.

This prompted Mendes to add: “Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It’s too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver’s licence (etc..) isn’t allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media.”

The discussion continued, with one person asking the ‘Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans’ star if she had an age in mind when her girls would be able to freely connect to the World Wide Web.

“Honestly I don’t know, I’ll have to see where it goes- for now, I’m observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child’s brain. I’m taking it stage by stage,” Mendes confessed.

She did note that Esmeralda and Amada aren’t completely without modern devices: “I let my kids use the iPad to make movies and watch films I’ve downloaded, but I don’t have internet access on the iPad.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arjun Bijlani: 'Evil' grows when 'good' people remain passive
This May Also Interest You
News

Arjun Bijlani: 'Evil' grows when 'good' people remain passive

News

Taylor Swift halts show, runs across stage to comfort Kobe Bryant's daughter

Technology

After US, UK sees rise in Covid cases with new variant

News

Geetanjali Mishra gets a warm welcome on the sets of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

News

Actor Bala denies of threatening YouTuber Aju Alex

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they return from their vacation

Technology

Twitter fails to publish monthly India compliance report, shows poodle sitting in a chair

News

'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' debuts new promo 'Masters and Apprentices', raises many new questions

Fashion & Lifestyle

Here are some Hollywood BFFs giving goals ahead of Friendship Day

Dialogues

Celebrating Kajol’s birthday with memorable dialogues

News

Shrenu Parikh reminisces her modelling days: No one knew me back then

Technology

US FDA approves 1st oral pill for postpartum depression

Technology

Google scanner to let Android phones read QR codes from across the room

Sports

I think there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with Bazball, says Nathan Lyon

Technology

SoftBank sues social app IRL for fraud, seeks $150 mn in damages

News

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton split after 5 years together

News

'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis passes away at 83

Sports

Kharge congratulates Indian Women Archery team for winning World Archery Championship

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US