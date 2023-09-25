Ian McKellen left surgeon's office after being told dangers of facelift

Veteran star Ian McKellen left a plastic surgeon’s office after being told about the dangers of having a facelift. The 84-year-old actor mulled over going under the knife to alter his appearance – but Ian had a last-minute change of mind after being warned of what it would entail, reports aceshowbiz.com. “My face looks older than it did 40 years ago … so what? I wouldn’t consider surgery. I did once – I went to see about getting rid of these jowls. The man began telling me what it entailed and said, ‘We cut through this muscle.’ I was out of there like a shot,” the acclaimed star told the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

Despite his fame and success, Ian actually avoids looking at himself in the mirror. The actor explained that he’s simply become “used to being the oldest person” he knows.

He shared, “Actors have to look in the mirror professionally – I never do so at home. I’ve got used to being the oldest person I know.”

Meanwhile, Ian recently admitted that his life changed “overnight” after he came out as gay. The movie star came out as gay in 1988 and he acknowledged that it was a life-changing moment for him. He told Variety, “Almost overnight everything in my life changed for the better – my relationships with people and my whole attitude toward acting changed.”