I'll always be honest with my fans: Selena Gomez

By Agency News Desk

Actress-singer Selena Gomez has spoken openly about her mental health struggles over recent years, and she said she’ll never hide from the reality of the situation. Gomez told FastCompany.com: “I’ve never promised anyone that I’ll never have a bad day again. I’ve always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I’ll say I’m taking a break.”

Gomez has been busily working on her new album over recent months, and the singer has said that it will represent a fun departure from her previous material, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She shared: “I love sad-girl music; I’m really good at that. However, I can’t really write that if I’m not sad. I’ve had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like. There is not one sad song on this whole album.”

Gomez previously confessed that she would actually struggle to write a “sad song” at the moment.

The singer said that she’s in a particularly positive frame of mind at present.

She told SiriusXM Hits 1: “I genuinely don’t feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn’t match with where I am anymore. And I live in sad girl music world. I love that. And I’ll write that music all the time, but I, I just felt like this album shouldn’t be that.”

She also revealed that she’s happily single.

